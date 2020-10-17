Watch: NCT U Gets Hyped In Fun Reaction Video For Their “Make A Wish (Birthday Music)” MV

NCT U has shared an lovable response video for his or her new “Make A Wish (Birthday Music)” music video!

On October 16, NCT U posted a enjoyable clip of themselves reacting to their very own music video for his or her brand-new title observe. The video begins with the members expressing their pleasure at watching the music video for the very first time, and Taeyong remarks, “It feels prefer it was simply yesterday that we filmed this music video, so it’s superb that it’s already out.”

All through the clip, Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Lucas, Xiaojun, Jaemin, and Shotaro get hyped as they admire one another’s particular person scenes and reward their bandmates for wanting cool. In addition they get amusingly enthusiastic about a few of the music video’s particular results, together with a scene wherein a number of of the members magically seem inside a blaze of fireside—in addition to the ultimate scene of the video, wherein all seven of the members vanish beneath pink capes.

Watch NCT U’s full response to their “Make A Wish (Birthday Music)” music video with English subtitles beneath!