Watch: NCT U Grabs 1st-Ever Win For The Unit On “Present Champion” With “Make A Wish (Birthday Track)”; Performances By PENTAGON, Weki Meki, And More

NCT U’s “Make a Wish (Birthday Track)” has turn out to be the primary track by the unit to win a music present trophy!

On October 21, the nominees for first place on “Present Champion” had been BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women,” NCT U’s “Make A Wish (Birthday Track),” VERIVERY’s “G.B.T.B.,” WEi’s “TWILIGHT,” and PENTAGON’s “Daisy.” NCT U took the win!

NCT U is a sub-unit within the group NCT with rotating members, and the NCT U roster for “Make A Wish (Birthday Track)” consists of seven members: Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jaemin, Lucas, Xiaojun, and Shotaro.

NCT U despatched a video message to “Present Champion” to share their thanks. “We got here in first on ‘Present Champion’!” stated Taeyong. “First off, thanks a lot to [our fans] NCTzens for giving us such an important end result. Our 23 members all took half within the album ‘RESONANCE Pt. 1,’ and I consider this trophy as one that every one 23 of us are receiving. I’m so grateful.” He went on to thank SM Leisure, the company’s founder Lee Soo Man, their households, and “Present Champion.”

Watch their win beneath!

Performers on this week episode included PENTAGON, WJSN CHOCOME, Weki Meki, VERIVERY, EVERGLOW, WEi, Track Ha Ye, D-CRUNCH, cignature, Yang Hankloo, Choi Hyo In, FLORIA, FISTBUMP, and Kim Hae Ri.

Watch their performances right here!

Track Ha Ye – “Comfortable”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

Choi Hyo In – “Fade”

Yang Hankloo – “If We Cross By”

Kim Hae Ri – “OOTD”

FLORIA – “Chitty Chitty”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

WEi – “Timeless”

WEi – “TWILIGHT”

VERIVERY – “Maintain Me Tight”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

D-CRUNCH – “Throughout the Universe”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

FISTBUMP – “Hey Younger Fellas”

cignature – “ARISONG”

Weki Meki – “COOL”

Congratulations to NCT U!