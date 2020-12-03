General News

Watch: NCT U Shows All Their Moves For “90’s Love” And “Work It” In Dance Practice Videos

December 3, 2020
NCT U has revealed two new dance observe movies!

NCT lately unveiled music movies for his or her songs “90’s Love” and “Work It” off their newest album “NCT RESONANCE Pt. 2.” On December 3, they thrilled followers with movies that present all the main points of their choreography for the songs!

The members who shaped NCT U for “90’s Love” are Ten, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Yangyang, and Sungchan. The NCT U members for “Work It” are Johnny, Yuta, Ten, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jaemin, and Jisung.

Try their dance observe movies beneath:

“90’s Love”

“Work It” (If the video doesn’t present for you on YouTube, test it out on V Dwell right here!)

NCT will launch their new single “RESONANCE” on December 4 at 6 p.m. KST, which mixes 4 of their songs into one. Watch their teasers right here!

