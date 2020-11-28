General News

Watch: NCT U Shows Off Their Moves In Energetic “Work It” MV

November 28, 2020
NCT has revealed the subsequent music video for his or her newest album!

On November 27, the music video was launched for “Work It” from “NCT RESONANCE Pt. 2.”

“Work It” is an digital dance monitor with an lively bass line and addictive hook. The members collaborating on this tune are Johnny, Yuta, Ten, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jaemin, and Jisung. It was composed by Kenzie, Mike Daley, Mitchell Owens, Wilbart “Vedo” McCoy III, and the Korean lyrics had been written by Kenzie.

