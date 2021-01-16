Watch: NCT U Takes 2nd Win For “90’s Love” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By (G)I-DLE, VICTON, T1419, And More

The January 15 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS‘s “Dynamite” and NCT U ‘s “90’s Love” as candidates for first place. NCT U took their second win for “90’s Love” with 4,620 factors over 4,004 factors for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embrace BXK, (G)I-DLE, BOYHOOD, E’LAST, MCND, T1419, VICTON, woo!ah!, Baek A Yeon, B1A4’s Sandeul, Track Ga In, Yubin, Youha, Lim Ji Soo, Jang Hanbyul, and Jeong Sewoon.

Winner Announcement:

Watch right this moment’s performances beneath:

Youha – “Abittipsy”

BXK – “Fly Excessive”

E’LAST – “Harmful”

Lim Ji Soo – “Monologue”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss U”

BOYHOOD – “Luxurious Large Home”

Jang Hanbyul – “Used to This”

MCND – “Crush”

Jeong Sewoon – “Within the Darkish”

(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”

Track Ga In – “Forbidden Love” and “I Like Trot”

VICTON – “Flip a Coin” and “What I Mentioned”

Baek A Yeon – “I Want You”

Sandeul – “Barely Tipsy”

Yubin – “Fragrance”