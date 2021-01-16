General News

Watch: NCT U Takes 2nd Win For “90’s Love” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By (G)I-DLE, VICTON, T1419, And More

January 16, 2021
1 Min Read

The January 15 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS‘s “Dynamite” and NCT U ‘s “90’s Love” as candidates for first place. NCT U took their second win for “90’s Love” with 4,620 factors over 4,004 factors for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embrace BXK, (G)I-DLE, BOYHOOD, E’LAST, MCND, T1419, VICTON, woo!ah!, Baek A Yeon, B1A4’s Sandeul, Track Ga In, Yubin, Youha, Lim Ji Soo, Jang Hanbyul, and Jeong Sewoon.

Winner Announcement:

Watch right this moment’s performances beneath:

Youha – “Abittipsy”

BXK – “Fly Excessive”

E’LAST – “Harmful”

Lim Ji Soo – “Monologue”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss U”

BOYHOOD – “Luxurious Large Home”

Jang Hanbyul – “Used to This”

MCND – “Crush”

Jeong Sewoon – “Within the Darkish”

(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”

Track Ga In – “Forbidden Love” and “I Like Trot”

VICTON – “Flip a Coin” and “What I Mentioned”

Baek A Yeon – “I Want You”

Sandeul – “Barely Tipsy”

Yubin – “Fragrance”

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.