Watch: NCT U Takes 2nd Win For “90’s Love” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By (G)I-DLE, VICTON, T1419, And More

The January 15 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS‘s “Dynamite” and NCT U ‘s “90’s Love” as candidates for first place. NCT U took their second win for “90’s Love” with 4,620 factors over 4,004 factors for “Dynamite.”
This week’s performers embrace BXK, (G)I-DLE, BOYHOOD, E’LAST, MCND, T1419, VICTON, woo!ah!, Baek A Yeon, B1A4’s Sandeul, Track Ga In, Yubin, Youha, Lim Ji Soo, Jang Hanbyul, and Jeong Sewoon.
Winner Announcement:
Watch right this moment’s performances beneath:
Youha – “Abittipsy”
BXK – “Fly Excessive”
E’LAST – “Harmful”
Lim Ji Soo – “Monologue”
T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”
woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss U”
BOYHOOD – “Luxurious Large Home”
Jang Hanbyul – “Used to This”
MCND – “Crush”
Jeong Sewoon – “Within the Darkish”
(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”
Track Ga In – “Forbidden Love” and “I Like Trot”
VICTON – “Flip a Coin” and “What I Mentioned”
Baek A Yeon – “I Want You”
Sandeul – “Barely Tipsy”
Yubin – “Fragrance”
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment