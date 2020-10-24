General News

Watch: NCT U Takes 3rd Win For “Make A Wish (Birthday Track)” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By B1A4, SEVENTEEN, PENTAGON, And More

October 24, 2020
1 Min Read

The October 23 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured NCT U’s “Make A Wish (Birthday Track)” and BTS‘s “Dynamite” as candidates for first place. NCT U took their third win for “Make A Wish (Birthday Track)” with 7,876 factors over 6,327 factors for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embody XUM, B1A4, CRAVITY, NCT U, VERIVERY, Weeekly, Golden Youngster, Kwon In Ha, SEVENTEEN, Track Ha Ye, cignature, WEi, LOONA, WJSN CHOCOME, Punch, and PENTAGON.

Winner Announcement:

Watch this week’s performances under:

XUM – “DDALALA”

Track Ha Ye – “Completely satisfied”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

WEi – “Twilight”

CRAVITY – “Ohh Ahh”

cignature – “ARISONG”

PUNCH – “I Miss U”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

Kwon In Ha – “Don’t Neglect to Bear in mind”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

Golden Youngster – “Pump It Up”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

NCT U – “From House”

NCT U – “Make A Wish (Birthday Track)”

SEVENTEEN – “HOME;RUN”

B1A4 – “what Is LovE?”

