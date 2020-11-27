General News

Watch: NCT U Turns Into Each Other’s Biggest Fans In Fun Reaction Video For “90’s Love” MV

November 27, 2020
NCT U has shared a cute response video for his or her new “90’s Love” music video!

On November 26, NCT U posted a clip of themselves reacting to their very own music video for his or her new title observe. The clip begins with WinWin, Haechan, Sungchan, Ten, Mark, YangYang, and Jeno sharing that it’s their first time watching the music video, earlier than Mark interjects to playfully announce, “What we want to remember is that we’re watching a sports activities sport proper now.”

All through the response video, the seven NCT members get excited as they hype one another up and discuss how cool their bandmates look—along with a wholesome dose of laughter and good-natured ribbing. The idols additionally recall what it was wish to movie a number of the scenes within the music video, and they’re amazed when the video unexpectedly ends with a shot of Jisung (from NCT U’s upcoming music video for his or her second title observe “Work It“).

Watch NCT U’s full response to their “90’s Love” music video with English subtitles under!

