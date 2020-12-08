Watch: NCT U Wins With “90’s Love” On “The Present”; Performances By aespa, ENHYPEN, LOONA, And More

NCT U grabbed a trophy for “90’s Love”!

The nominees for first place on the December 8 episode of “The Present” had been aespa’s “Black Mamba,” NCT U’s “90’s “Love,” and NCT U’s “Work It.” First place went to “90’s Love” with its complete rating of 8,070. aespa got here in second with a rating of 6,391 and “Work It” acquired a rating of 5,484.

NCT U is a sub-unit within the group NCT with rotating members, and the NCT U roster for “90’s Love” consists of members Ten, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Yangyang, and Sungchan. NCT U can be at present selling their music “Work It,” which is carried out by Johnny, Yuta, Ten, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jaemin, and Jisung.

Try NCT U’s performances and win under!

The performer lineup for this week’s episode included aespa, BAE173, E’LAST, ENHYPEN, NTX, STAYC, woo!ah!, NamDalee Trio, Nam Seung Min, MOMOLAND, Ahn Ye Eun, LOONA, Cooing, and Huge Image.

Watch their performances under!

NTX – “UBIMUHWHAN”

Nam Seung Min – “Twist King”

Cooing – “Mild Pink”

NamDalee Trio – “Issues I Wish to Do Collectively”

Huge Image – “Monochrome {Photograph}”

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”

STAYC – “So Dangerous”

woo!ah! – “Dangerous Woman”

BAE173 – “Each Little Factor Is You”

BAE173 – “Crush on U”

ENHYPEN – “10 Months”

ENHYPEN – “Given-Taken”

ENHYPEN – “Let Me In”

Ahn Ye Eun – “Waltz”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

LOONA – “Voice”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared or Not”

Congratulations to NCT U!