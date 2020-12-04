General News

Watch: NCT Wows With High-Octane Performance As They Combine 4 Songs Into 1 For “RESONANCE” MV

December 4, 2020
NCT has launched the particular last music for his or her second album!

All 23 members of the group took half in creating their new single “RESONANCE.” It got here out on December 4 together with a music video that showcases their highly effective and sharp efficiency in addition to their synergy as a full group.

The observe itself is a mix of 4 songs from their second full album: “Make a Want (Birthday Tune),” “90’s Love,” “Work It,” and “Increase the Roof.”

NCT will stage their first efficiency of “RESONANCE” on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards on December 6.

Watch the “RESONANCE” MV under!

