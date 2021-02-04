Watch: NCT’s Doyoung Discovers A Mysterious Cafe And Love In Drama Teaser

A teaser video offers a have a look at a brand new fantasy drama that includes NCT member Doyoung making his appearing debut!

The time and area transcending drama “Cafe Midnight Season 3: The Curious Stalker” is the third season of the “Cafe Midnight” sequence. The present is about in a restaurant on a mountainside highway in Busan that doesn’t seem on a map, and the store opens at midnight and closes its doorways when the solar rises.

Doyoung takes the position of Ji Woo, a highschool pupil who’s excellent in all the pieces from his look to his persona. He matures from experiencing a mixture of chaotic emotions from having a mom who’s shedding her recollections and heart-racing pleasure from growing emotions for a feminine good friend.

Rookie actress Kim In Yi co-stars as the attractive and cheerful Solar Min, who’s Ji Woo’s classmate and is making ready to maneuver to Seoul after being chosen to be an idol trainee. She’s a direct one who doesn’t conceal her emotions for Ji Woo. In the meantime, Shin Joo Hwan reprises his position because the mysterious “grasp” of the cafe, who listens to the tales of the cafe’s prospects and supplies consolation and recommendation.

The teaser begins with a package deal arriving and the cafe’s grasp says, “It seems to be like we’ve obtained information about somebody.” Ji Woo seems to be at a map as he travels via a darkish avenue, finally discovering the cafe. Solar Min is working on the cafe and begins to welcome him, however she rapidly hides when she realizes who he’s.

As they watch the cafe’s prospects inside, Ji Woo asks her, “What sort of place is that this?” She replies, “Ought to I say that it’s like we’re Alice who’s been invited to Wonderland?”

Solar Min tells somebody excitedly, “We obtained a sneak peek on the future,” and she or he additionally asks, “So can individuals from the previous change the longer term?” The 2 buddies get nearer out and in of college, and Solar Min says, “There’s solely sooner or later left of the time you’ve been given.”

Ji Woo asks the grasp, “So if issues change like that, then Solar Min in two years gained’t be capable to return right here, proper?” The grasp replies, “Cherish it as a reminiscence of the longer term.” Solar Min tells the grasp that the cafe is a bit of suspicious, and he wistfully seems to be at a portray that’s dated December 24, 1914.

A caption describes the cafe as “A place the place you’ll meet time that’s already handed, or which will come sooner or later.”

Watch the video under!

