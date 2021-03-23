General News

Watch: NCT’s Doyoung Performs Captivating Cover Of Harry Styles’s “Falling”

March 23, 2021
NCT’s Doyoung revealed an exquisite new cowl!

On March 22, Doyoung gifted followers with a video of himself performing Harry Styles’s emotional monitor “Falling” off his 2019 album “Advantageous Line.”

Try the quilt right here!

Doyoung debuted with the SM Leisure group NCT in 2016, and the group most lately made a comeback in November with their album “RESONANCE Pt. 2.” Doyoung additionally lately teamed up with EXO’s Baekhyun for the duet “Doll,” and he made his performing debut within the drama “Cafe Midnight Season 3: The Curious Stalker” in February.

What’s your favourite cowl from Doyoung to this point?

