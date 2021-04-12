General News

Watch: NCT’s Doyoung Wows With Gorgeous Cover Of Red Velvet’s Wendy’s New Song “When This Rain Stops”

April 12, 2021
NCT’s Doyoung has shared a phenomenal new cowl!

On April 10, Doyoung took to Instagram to publish a video of himself singing Red Velvet’s Wendy’s “When This Rain Stops,” one of many B-sides from her new solo debut mini album “Like Water.”

Tagging the tune’s composer, Doyoung wrote within the caption, “Why did you need to make the tune so good and so onerous to sing…” earlier than tagging Wendy and including, “…and why did you need to sing the tune so effectively… you made me wish to attempt singing it too…”

Try each Doyoung’s cowl of “When This Rain Stops” and Wendy’s unique model of the tune under!

