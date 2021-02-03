Watch: NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, And More Make The Campus Shine With Their Beauty In “Pricey.M” Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Pricey.M” launched a brand new particular teaser!

A spin-off of the hit net drama collection “Love Playlist,” “Pricey.M” is a romance drama concerning the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless submit that causes a stir on a Seoyeon College on-line discussion board.

The story revolves across the six college students Ma Joo Ah (Park Hye Soo), Cha Min Ho (NCT’s Jaehyun), Search engine optimization Ji Min (Noh Jung Ui), Park Ha Neul (Bae Hyun Sung), Gil Mok Jin (UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk), and Hwang Bo Younger (Woo Davi) of Seoyeon College.

The new particular teaser options the tune “Do-Re-Mi” from the OST of “The Sound of Music.” The video begins with Gil Mok Jin lip syncing to the tune. Nevertheless, the subtitles learn, “We’ll be beginning the visible get together. There’s no place as good as this.” The introduction is adopted by hilarious and lovable clips of the completely different characters shortly passing by. The actors and their roles are launched, matching to the rhythm of the tune.

In addition to the six foremost leads, the teaser additionally briefly introduces Moon Joon (Lee Jung Sic), Choi Ro Sa (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), Min Yang Hee (CLC’s Eunbin), and Ban Yi Dam (Jo Joon Younger).

Director Park Jin Woo shared, “Though a campus drama, ‘Pricey.M’ can also be being known as a fantasy drama because of the actors’ [unrealistic] visuals. In the event you assume that your faculty by no means had, has, or could have visuals like this, I hope you watch ‘Pricey.M.’”

Watch the complete teaser under!

“Pricey.M” will premiere on February 26 at 11:10 p.m. KST.

Watch one other teaser for “Pricey.M” with English subtitles right here:

