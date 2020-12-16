Watch: NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, Noh Jung Ui, And Bae Hyun Sung Introduce Their “Expensive.M” Characters

Park Hye Soo, NCT’s Jaehyun, Noh Jung Ui, and Bae Hyun Sung have invited viewers to their “Expensive.M” universe with a brand new making-of movie!

A spin-off of the hit internet drama sequence “Love Playlist,” “Expensive.M” is a romance drama that can inform the story of the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless submit on a Seoyeon College on-line neighborhood.

Within the new clip, the solid take viewers behind-the-scenes, exhibit their chemistry at their first script studying, and introduce their characters.

Park Hye Soo stars as Ma Joo Ah, whom she describes as “brilliant and beautiful.” She continues, “She’s somebody who has the type of power that makes folks round her really feel happier.” Jaehyun performs Cha Min Ho, her finest buddy of 12 years. His character is a second-year pc science main whose dream is to turn into an app developer. Jaehyun provides, “He’s thick-skinned, extremely down-to-earth, and a little bit of a jokester. On the identical time, if you look carefully, he has a severe facet and is a really charming character.”

Concerning her character Search engine marketing Ji Min, Noh Jung Ui shares, “Those that watched ‘Love Playlist’ will know, however she’s brilliant, very constructive, and fairly, as Seoyeon College’s cheering workforce’s heart. She’s a personality lovable sufficient to make viewers assume, ‘I wish to date!’” Bae Hyun Sung performs Search engine marketing Ji Min’s love curiosity Park Ha Neul. He feedback, “He’s somebody who works arduous as a way to succeed in regard to each love and his dream. He appears to be like very blunt and shy however when he’s with Ji Min, I believe you’ll be capable to see many new sides to him.”

Director Park Jin Woo feedback, “As a youth romance drama, we thought giving viewers butterflies was basic. From there, we targeted so much on learn how to painting that nervousness in a sensible approach. We’re working to create scenes that may be seen extraordinarily comfortably and naturally.”

Director Search engine marketing Joo Wan later provides, “There was our personal notion of romance again in our day and I believe an unbelievable power of the ‘Expensive.M’ script is that it realistically expresses how youth as of late date, attend college, and dwell their each day lives.”

“Expensive.M” is scheduled to premiere early 2021. Try the complete making-of clip right here!

