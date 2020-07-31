Watch: NCT’s Jaemin And Jeno Take On Red Velvet–Irene & Seulgi’s #NaughtyChallenge

NCT’s Jaemin and Jeno delighted followers by taking up Red Velvet–Irene & Seulgi’s new “Naughty” problem!

After making their debut as a subunit earlier this month with “Monster,” Red Velvet–Irene & Seulgi adopted up the highly effective monitor by releasing a second bop, “Naughty,” on July 20.

On July 30, SM Leisure’s official TikTok account shared an cute video of Jaemin and Jeno playfully dancing to their labelmates’ new music.

Later that day, SM Leisure additionally shared a video of comic Lee Soo Geun becoming a member of in on the enjoyable by channeling his internal Seulgi for his personal tackle the problem—costume, wig, and all!

In case you haven’t already seen it, you’ll be able to take a look at Red Velvet–Irene & Seulgi’s fascinating efficiency video for “Naughty” right here!