General News

Watch: NCT’s Jaemin And Jeno Take On Red Velvet–Irene & Seulgi’s #NaughtyChallenge

July 31, 2020
1 Min Read

NCT’s Jaemin and Jeno delighted followers by taking up Red Velvet–Irene & Seulgi’s new “Naughty” problem!

After making their debut as a subunit earlier this month with “Monster,” Red Velvet–Irene & Seulgi adopted up the highly effective monitor by releasing a second bop, “Naughty,” on July 20.

On July 30, SM Leisure’s official TikTok account shared an cute video of Jaemin and Jeno playfully dancing to their labelmates’ new music.

@smtown_official##LetsGetNaughty with ##JENO &##JAEMIN�dc9a#놀#이챌린지 #N#aughtyChallenge #놀#이 #N#aughty #R#edVelvet_IRENE_SEULGI #레#드벨벳_아이린_슬기 #R#edVelvet #레#드벨벳 #제#노 #재#민 #N#CTDREAM♬ 놀이 (Naughty) – 레드벨벳-아이린&슬기

Later that day, SM Leisure additionally shared a video of comic Lee Soo Geun becoming a member of in on the enjoyable by channeling his internal Seulgi for his personal tackle the problem—costume, wig, and all!

@smtown_official##LetsGetNaughty with ##이수근�dd7a 참 쉽근�dc4d�dffb�de0d 나도한다놀이�de1d#놀#이챌린지 #N#aughtyChallenge #놀#이 #N#aughty #R#edVelvet_IRENE_SEULGI #레#드벨벳_아이린_슬기 #L#EESOOGEUN♬ 놀이 (Naughty) – 레드벨벳-아이린&슬기

In case you haven’t already seen it, you’ll be able to take a look at Red Velvet–Irene & Seulgi’s fascinating efficiency video for “Naughty” right here!

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment