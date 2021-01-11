Watch: NCT’s Jungwoo, Jeno, And Chenle Team Up With “Ask Us Something” Members In Gaming Battle In New Spin-Off Preview

NCT’s Jungwoo, Jeno, and Chenle can be showing on the primary episode of Lee Soo Geun and Search engine optimization Jang Hoon‘s new “Ask Us Something” spin-off venture!

Lee Soo Geun and Search engine optimization Jang Hoon are the most recent members of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” to launch their very own spin-off venture for the hit selection present, and for the primary installment, they are going to be tackling the world of eSports. In a newly launched preview, the 2 “Ask Us Something” members go head-to-head in a gaming lingo quiz—moderated by Tremendous Junior’s Shindong—that exams their information of fashionable slang phrases utilized by avid gamers.

After the arrival of NCT members Jungwoo, Jeno, and Chenle, the celebrities cut up up into groups to check their gaming abilities by going through off in a KartRider battle. (Each Jungwoo and Jeno showcased their KartRider prowess throughout the “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular” earlier this yr, whereas Chenle has displayed his PUBG abilities in a number of Idol Star Athletics Championships through the years.)

The three aggressive idols shortly turn into targeted on racing, however additionally they face one other process: serving to out their less-experienced teammates. Search engine optimization Jang Hoon asks an amused Jeno, “Why does my automotive suck a lot?” Lee Soo Geun tells him he wants to purchase a automotive, and the 2 males start their normal squabbling as Search engine optimization Jang Hoon complains, “The place did you purchase your automotive? Why can’t I purchase one?”

Later, after failing to complete a race, he cracks up the NCT members by asking, “Wait, so I even have a whole lap left to go?”

To search out out which staff will emerge victorious, catch the episode on the “Ask Us Something” YouTube channel on January 16 at 11 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, take a look at the preview under:

