Watch: NCT’s Mark And Johnny Show Their Songwriting Talents With New Track “QTAH (High quality Time At House)”

NCT’s Mark and Johnny dropped a brand new observe!

On Could 1, the pair launched a music video for the music they created titled “QTAH.” Mark wrote the rap lyrics for the music whereas Johnny produced it and filmed the music video.

“QTAH” stands for “High quality Time At House” and the MV stars Mark performing the rap in a room adorned with polaroids of the duo.

Test it out under!

Mark and Johnny will quickly be making a comeback with NCT 127 because the NCT unit releases their repackaged album “Neo Zone: The Last Spherical” on Could 19.