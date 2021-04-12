Watch: NCT’s Taeil Collaborates With Moon Sujin For Gorgeous New Song “The Moon”

NCT’s Taeil and Moon Sujin (beforehand often known as MOON) have joined forces for a melodious collaboration!

On April 11, Moon Sujin launched her new single “The Moon” that includes Taeil, together with a “reside clip” music video for the soothing track.

“The Moon” marks Moon Sujin’s first new music in practically six months, following the discharge of her track “Stroll within the Evening” that includes Zion.T in October of final 12 months. Notably, it is usually her first launch underneath her new moniker, signaling the beginning of a brand new period for the singer.

Take a look at the video for Moon Sujin and Taeil’s new collab observe “The Moon” beneath!