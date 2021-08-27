Watch NET Telugu Film (2021) on ZEE5 | Solid | Trailer | Teaser | Unencumber Date

NET is an upcoming Telugu mystery drama from the route of Bhargav Macharla and it’s introduced by way of ZEE5 with an affiliation of A Tamada media productions. The movie options Rahul Ramakrishna, Avika Gor, Praneeta Patnaik within the pivot roles along Vishwadev, Dakkshi, and others. The tale of the drama revolves round a married guy who watches the lady during the hidden digicam to meet his need and in spite of everything ended in a significant complicated state of affairs. ZEE5 will premiere the NET film on September 10, 2021.

Director Bhargav Macharla Manufacturer But to be up to date Style Mystery Drama Solid Rahul Ramakrishna, Avika Gor, and extra Cinematographer Abhiraj Nair Editor But to be up to date Song But to be up to date Manufacturing Corporate A Tamada Media Productions and ZEE5 Unencumber date September 10, 2021 Language Telugu

NET Film Teaser

NET Film 2021 Solid

Right here’s the primary solid checklist for the approaching NET film,

Rahul Ramakrishna as Laxman

Avika Gor

Praneeta Patnaik

Vishwadev

Dakkshi

Amulya

NET Film Trailer

Watch the intriguing trailer from the ZEE5 Originals NET film,

