Watch NET Telugu Film (2021) on ZEE5 | Solid | Trailer | Teaser | Unencumber Date

NET is an upcoming Telugu mystery drama from the route of Bhargav Macharla and it’s introduced by way of ZEE5 with an affiliation of A Tamada media productions. The movie options Rahul Ramakrishna, Avika Gor, Praneeta Patnaik within the pivot roles along Vishwadev, Dakkshi, and others. The tale of the drama revolves round a married guy who watches the lady during the hidden digicam to meet his need and in spite of everything ended in a significant complicated state of affairs. ZEE5 will premiere the NET film on September 10, 2021.
|Director
|Bhargav Macharla
|Manufacturer
|But to be up to date
|Style
|Mystery Drama
|Solid
|Rahul Ramakrishna, Avika Gor, and extra
|Cinematographer
|Abhiraj Nair
|Editor
|But to be up to date
|Song
|But to be up to date
|Manufacturing Corporate
|A Tamada Media Productions and ZEE5
|Unencumber date
|September 10, 2021
|Language
|Telugu
NET Film Teaser
NET Film 2021 Solid
Right here’s the primary solid checklist for the approaching NET film,
- Rahul Ramakrishna as Laxman
- Avika Gor
- Praneeta Patnaik
- Vishwadev
- Dakkshi
- Amulya
NET Film Trailer
Watch the intriguing trailer from the ZEE5 Originals NET film,
