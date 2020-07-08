Watch Netflix’s First Look – Variety

Netflix has launched the official trailer for Season 2 of superhero sequence “The Umbrella Academy,” premiering July 31.

This time, the Hargreeves household finds themselves in 1960s Dallas, the place they have to face yet one more apocalypse. After the occasions of the Season 1 finale, the household has been break up up by time, all ending up with very totally different lives, together with: Klaus is now the chief of a cult (naturally), Diego appears to be locked up in a psychological hospital, and Allison seems to be concerned within the Civil Rights motion. However by some means, the apocalypse they have been seeking to keep away from remains to be going to occur, so they have to reunite and determine how their new realities are all related to save lots of the world.

All the Hargreeves will return in Season 2, together with Ellen Web page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min.

Together with a brand new time interval and setting comes a number of new faces. The crew might be joined by Texas housewife Sissy (Marin Eire), the equally sensible and insane Lila (Ritu Arya) and Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood), a devoted husband and chief. Three Swedish assassins performed by Tom Sinclair, Kris Holden-Ried and Jason Bryden will function the season’s new villains.

“The Umbrella Academy” relies on the comedian guide sequence of the identical identify from writer Gerard Means and artist Gabriel Bá. Means and Bá are co-producers on the present alongside government producers Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and showrunner Steve Blackman.

Watch the total trailer for Season 2 of “The Umbrella Academy” above.