Watch: “New Journey To The West 8” Cast Announces New Season Premiere Date In Trademark Costumes

tvN has introduced the premiere of the eight season of “New Journey to the West”!

It was beforehand confirmed again in July that “New Journey to the West” could be airing a brand new season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand new season was filmed in Korea and never abroad like in earlier seasons. In August, the manufacturing workers confirmed that Ahn Jae Hyun wouldn’t be returning for the brand new season and that the members of the seventh season would proceed as is.

In the teaser for the brand new season, the “New Journey to the West 8” solid gown up of their trademark costumes. This season, the members are dressed as characters from Korean folklore. The solid pronounces that the season will premiere on October 9, which is Hangul Day (Korean Alphabet Day) in Korea.

Try the teaser under!

Watch a earlier season of “New Journey to the West” (also referred to as “Right here Comes Hassle”) under!

