Watch: New Teaser For Drama “Search” Explains Why Krystal And Jang Dong Yoon Had To Join A Special Task Force

OCN’s upcoming drama “Search” has launched a two-minute teaser that provides a style of what the plot will maintain.

“Search” is Korea’s first army thriller and tells the story of a mysterious disappearance and homicide case within the demilitarized zone, or DMZ. The video exhibits Corporal Oh being attacked and dragged away by an unknown being whereas on responsibility. A search workforce is distributed out to seek out traces of the lacking soldier.

In the midst of the night time, amid the grassy plains, Lieutenant Son Ye Rim (Krystal) comes into contact with the unknown wrongdoer. However instantly, the unidentified being disappears once more. A particular process drive is then shaped to resolve the case. Led by Captain Tune Min Kyu (Yoon Park), the workforce is given the identify “Polaris” and instructed to kill the enemy inside per week.

Issues are set into movement with Captain Tune Min Kyu’s assured transient saying that the mission will begin at 12:05 a.m. the following day. The scenario rapidly escalates when whereas investigating, Sergeant Yong Dong Jin (Jang Dong Yoon) experiences seeing an indication of the wrongdoer. He goes after the motion within the grass in a frenzy, including to the suspense.

The video additionally highlights different factors of curiosity. Particularly, Captain Tune Min Kyu is obsessive about succeeding on this operation after receiving an ambiguous order from a higher-up. Sergeant Yong Dong Jin’s claims that the enemy they’re after just isn’t human additionally provides to the thriller. The strain is heightened as soon as extra when he disappears throughout his search.

Who, or what, is the unknown being breaking the peace within the DMZ? The place has Sergeant Yong Dong Jin gone, and can his “Polaris” teammates be capable of retrieve him?

OCN’s “Search” will premiere October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Watch the total preview video under:

