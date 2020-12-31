Watch New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop Free Live-Streaming Online

Times Square in New York Metropolis will likely be closed to the general public this New 12 months’s Eve — however you’ll be capable to live-stream the festivities, together with the well-known 2021 ball drop and musical performances, without cost.

The six-hour Times Square 2021 Webcast will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 with the ball elevating and ends at 12:15 a.m. ET on Jan. 1, 2021.

You possibly can watch the present within the video window beneath in addition to on a number of web sites, together with TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, NYE2021.com, Vimeo’s Livestream.com/2021 and TimesSquareBall.web. It additionally will likely be accessible on Fb (fb.com/timessquarenyc) and Twitter (twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC).

Singer-songwriter Andra Day will headline the commercial-free stay webcast. She’s set to carry out her Grammy-nominated single “Rise Up” in addition to “Endlessly Mine,” and Day will proceed the New 12 months’s Eve custom of singing John Lennon’s “Think about” simply earlier than the midnight ball drop from One Times Square.

The Times Square New 12 months’s Eve celebration additionally will characteristic performances by Gloria Gaynor, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Anitta, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, the Waffle Crew and the USO Present Troupe. Jonathan Bennett (of Meals Community’s “Vacation Wars” and “Halloween Wars”) will return as host of Times Square New 12 months’s Eve.

The twelfth annual Times Square NYE webcast additionally will likely be accessible on apps (for iOS and Android) from Jamestown Properties, the corporate that owns One Times Square. The apps’ digital New 12 months’s Eve expertise contains augmented actuality options; the flexibility to pick a number of digicam feeds from Times Square; and stay video from celebrations throughout the U.S. and across the globe.

TV networks scheduled to broadcast components of the Times Square celebration embrace ABC (“Dick Clark’s New 12 months’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest), Fox (“New 12 months’s Eve Toast & Roast of 2021”), NBC (“New 12 months’s Eve with Carson Daly”), Univision (“¡Feliz 2021!”) and CNN (“New 12 months’s Eve Stay” with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen).

Alongside the ball drop, 2,000 kilos of multicolored confetti will likely be blasted into Times Square at midnight, which can embrace hundreds of needs from people who’ve submitted them on the Times Square Digital Wishing Wall.

This yr marks the primary time since 1907 that the Times Square New 12 months’s Eve ball drop is not going to host spectators. Occasion organizers mentioned all broadcast actions will observe New York State’s steering for media manufacturing throughout the COVID-19 emergency, together with observing testing protocols and screenings and requiring individuals to stay masked always besides when performing.

The New 12 months’s Eve Ball is a geodesic sphere 12 toes in diameter that weighs practically six tons — coated with 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles. The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Leisure (which represents the homeowners of One Times Square) are the organizers of Times Square New 12 months’s Eve.

Watch the Times Square New 12 months’s Eve 2021 webcast: