Watch: Noh Jung Ui And Bae Hyun Sung’s Picture-Perfect Relationship Is Threatened By An Outsider In “Expensive.M” Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Expensive.M” has shared a brand new teaser that manages to be each heartwarming and ominous on the identical time!

A spin-off of the hit internet drama collection “Love Playlist,” “Expensive.M” is a romance drama that tells the story of the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless publish that causes a stir on a Seoyeon College on-line discussion board.

NCT‘s Jaehyun might be making his appearing debut within the drama as male lead Cha Min Ho, a intelligent and imaginative computer-engineering scholar, whereas Park Hye Soo will star as his longtime BFF Ma Joo Ah, a cheerful enterprise administration main who has by no means had a boyfriend. Noh Jung Ui might be taking up the position of Search engine optimisation Ji Min, which was beforehand performed by Kim Sae Ron in “Love Playlist,” and Bae Hyun Sung might be reprising his position as Search engine optimisation Ji Min’s loving boyfriend Park Ha Neul.

In the newly launched teaser, Search engine optimisation Ji Min fortunately describes her relationship with Park Ha Neul, saying, “The second I first laid eyes on him, I felt it immediately. As a result of to me, my present boyfriend is my actual old flame.”

A voice off-screen then asks, “What do you want a lot about him?” Search engine optimisation Ji Min replies fondly, “He looks like somebody who wouldn’t discuss a lot, however he says all of the issues he must say, and every time he goes someplace, he all the time contacts me it doesn’t matter what.”

The clip goes on to point out glimpses of the couple’s lovely relationship, with Search engine optimisation Ji Min cooing that she’s undecided if different folks know simply how candy Park Ha Neul is. At one level, Park Ha Neul flusters Search engine optimisation Ji Min by telling her that he’s looking at her as a result of she’s fairly. At one other, Search engine optimisation Ji Min surprises her boyfriend with flowers, main him to exclaim, “What is that this? I must be the one shopping for you these!”

Later, Park Ha Neul bends all the way down to affectionately tie her shoelaces, and when Search engine optimisation Ji Min factors out that they’re not untied, he replies, “They appear to be they could change into untied quickly.”

Nonetheless, within the closing moments of the teaser, the blissful couple appears to face an surprising impediment within the type of an intruder. As Park Ha Neul appears up at her in shock, Choi Ro Sa (performed by Hwang Bo Reum Byeol) catches him off guard by taking the seat subsequent to him and asking, “It’s okay for me to sit down right here, proper?”

“Expensive.M” premieres on February 26 at 11:10 p.m KST and might be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new teaser under!

Watch one other teaser for “Expensive.M” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now