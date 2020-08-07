Watch Normal People actor Paul Mescal star in new Rolling Stones video for Scarlet

While you’re scorching you’re scorching and in the mean time you would fry eggs on the palms of Paul Mescal’s palms. The Normal People star has been chosen to star in a video for Scarlet, an unreleased monitor by The Rolling Stones from 1974.

The actor appears to be channelling Connell from Normal People as he begins with straight-to-camera dialogue, “I’m a bit of bit drunk. I’m very sorry. I like you. Ahh… I’m simply going to play the track.”

He then proceeds to mime and dance to the track whereas he movies himself on his laptop computer webcam and proceeds to get very, very drunk and alternately tearful and joyful.

It actually does really feel like we’re again on the set of Normal People and Connell has made a transgression along with his lover, Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones), besides in this storyline she’s “Scarlet” and he’s dressed in a tuxedo in an empty 5-star resort.

The video might simply be an outtake from the hit BBC drama, which earned Mescal an Emmy Award nomination for Excellent Male Lead Efficiency in a Restricted Sequence or Film, particularly because the webcam manufacturing echoes the long-distance scenes Connell and Marianne shared through video apps.

The Rolling Stones posted on Twitter, “Honey, you don’t should cry no extra… the official video for Scarlet that includes an incredible efficiency from @mescal_paul is out now”.

Honey, you don’t should cry no extra… the official video for Scarlet that includes an incredible efficiency from @mescal_paul is out now ???? Watch right here: https://t.co/H2JWfmmIvV pic.twitter.com/yjNoP9SxI0 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 6, 2020

Mescal posted his amazement at discovering himself in this place. “Mum that is all a bit mad.”

Mum that is all a bit mad. https://t.co/W1269n5zzh — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) August 6, 2020

Scarlet is one in all three unheard tracks featured on The Rolling Stones’ Goats Head Soup 2020, sitting alongside an all-new stereo mixture of the unique 1973 album.

Elsewhere, Mescal co-starred in the ultimate of Channel 5 thriller The Deceived on Thursday night time, in which his character, firefighter Sean, had a few transient however essential scenes.

How can Mescal’s yr exceed this? Maybe if he was to win the Emmy Award in September?

For those who’re wanting for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.