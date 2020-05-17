Watch: NU’EST Impresses With Elegant Yet Hard-Hitting Moves In “I’m In Bother” Choreography Video

NU’EST has revealed a choreography video for his or her newest title observe “I’m in Bother“!

On Might 17, NU’EST shared the video on their official YouTube channel. The group performs “I’m in Bother” in what seems to be a warehouse with blue neon lights within the background. Even in informal apparel, NU’EST appears to be like charismatic and complicated as they present their highly effective strikes to the groovy R&B pop observe.

Watch the choreography video right here: