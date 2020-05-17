General News

Watch: NU’EST Impresses With Elegant Yet Hard-Hitting Moves In “I’m In Bother” Choreography Video

May 17, 2020
1 Min Read

NU’EST has revealed a choreography video for his or her newest title observe “I’m in Bother“!

On Might 17, NU’EST shared the video on their official YouTube channel. The group performs “I’m in Bother” in what seems to be a warehouse with blue neon lights within the background. Even in informal apparel, NU’EST appears to be like charismatic and complicated as they present their highly effective strikes to the groovy R&B pop observe.

Watch the choreography video right here:

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment