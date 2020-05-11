Watch: NU’EST Says “I’m In Bother” In Alluring And Chic Comeback MV

NU’EST has returned with their eighth mini album “The Nocturne” and a music video for the title monitor “I’m in Bother”!

“The Nocturne” is an album that portrays the various kinds of nights skilled by folks. The tracks on the album give attention to the widespread theme of nighttime, a time when folks are inclined to change into extra sincere about their feelings.

The title monitor “I’m in Bother” is an R&B pop track a few second of highly effective attraction between two folks. The track was co-composed and co-written by Baekho and BUMZU.

Watch the music video under!