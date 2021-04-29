Watch: NU’EST Takes 1st Win For “INSIDE OUT” On “M Countdown”; Performances By ENHYPEN, ONF, AB6IX, And More

NU’EST has claimed their first music show trophy for their new title track “INSIDE OUT“!

On the April 29 episode of the Mnet music show, the candidates for first place were Kang Daniel‘s “Antidote” and NU’EST’s “INSIDE OUT.” NU’EST ultimately took the win with a total of 7,700 points.

Congratulations to NU’EST! Watch their comeback performances and win below:

Other performers on today’s show included ENHYPEN, ONF, AB6IX, P1Harmony, HOT ISSUE, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, BIBI, OnlyOneOf, Yoon Ji Sung, DONGKIZ, Norazo, CHECKMATE, Ahn Ye Eun, Mckdaddy and YELO, AIVAN, and Soran.

Check out their performances below!

ENHYPEN – “Not For Sale” and “Drunk-Dazed”

ONF – “Ugly Dance”

AB6IX – Intro and “CLOSE”

P1Harmony – “Reset” and “Scared”

HOT ISSUE – “GRATATA”

UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk – “Coup d’État”

BIBI – “BAD SAD AND MAD”

OnlyOneOf – “libidO”

Yoon Ji Sung – “LOVE SONG”

DONGKIZ – “Universe”

Norazo – “Vegetable”

CHECKMATE – “YOU”

Ahn Ye Eun – “Sailing”

Mckdaddy and YELO – “Bad Thing”

AIVAN – “AI”

Soran – “Be with Me”