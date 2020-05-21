Watch: NU’EST Takes 2nd Win For “I’m In Bother” With Perfect Score On “M Countdown”; Performances By TXT, Ken, Sujeong, And More

NU’EST received a second trophy for “I’m in Bother”!

On the Could 21 episode of “M Countdown,” the nominees for first place had been NU’EST’s “I’m in Bother” and BVNDIT’s “Jungle.” NU’EST got here in first with an ideal rating of 11,000 whereas BVNDIT obtained a rating of 1,560.

Performances on this episode had been additionally by Lovelyz’s Sujeong, OnlyOneOf, Yubin, VIXX’s Ken, TXT, GWSN, Kim Solar Jae, NATTY, D-CRUNCH, Redsquare, Reddy, SECRET NUMBER, BVNDIT, H&D, woo!ah!, Jo Yeonho, CRAVITY, and 2Z.

2Z – “Physician”

Redsquare – “Colorfull”

D-CRUNCH – “Pierrot”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

Reddy – “Fade Out”

Jo Yeonho – “To You Who Overlook Me”

woo!ah! – “woo!ah!”

OnlyOneOf – “designer (Prod. BOYCOLD)”

OnlyOneOf – “angel (Prod. GRAY)”

NATTY – “NINETEEN”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

BVNDIT – “Jungle”

Kim Solar Jae – “Tiny Gap (feat. Gaeko)”

H&D – “SOUL”

CRAVITY – “Break All of the Guidelines”

TXT – “Drama”

TXT – “Can’t You See Me?”

Sujeong – “42=”

Sujeong – “Tiger Eyes”

Ken – “Only for a Second”

Yubin – “yaya(ME TIME)”

Congratulations to NU’EST!