Watch: NU’EST Takes 2nd Win For “INSIDE OUT” On “Music Bank”; Performances By ITZY, ENHYPEN, And More

The April 30 episode of “Music Bank” featured NU’EST’s “INSIDE OUT” and Brave Girls’ “Rollin’” as candidates for first place. NU’EST took their second win for “INSIDE OUT” with 5,446 points over 4,940 points for “Rollin.’”

This week’s performers include AB6IX, ENHYPEN, ITZY, NTX, OnlyOneOf, P1Harmony, STAYC, NORAZO, NU’EST, LUNARSOLAR, Mckdaddy and YELLO, BIBI, Sangho & Sangmin, ONF, Lee Jin Hyuk, Tea Party (from “Imitation”), and HOT ISSUE.

Winner Announcement:

Watch this week’s performances below:

Mckdaddy and YELO – “Bad Thing”

NTX – “KISS THE WORLD”

BIBI – “BAD SAD AND MAD”

HOT ISSUE – “GRATATA”

P1Harmony – “Scared”

STAYC – “ASAP”

Sangho & Sangmin – “Gan-Zaep”

Tea Party – “Show Me”

OnlyOneOf – “libidO”

LUNARSOLAR – “DADADA”

ENHYPEN – “Not For Sale” and “Drunk-Dazed”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “Coup d’État”

AB6IX – “CLOSE”

ONF – “Ugly Dance”

NORAZO – “Vegetable”

ITZY – “Mafia In the morning”

NU’EST – “INSIDE OUT”