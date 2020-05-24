Watch: NU’EST Takes 4th Win For “I’m In Hassle” On “Music Core”; Performances By NCT 127, VIXX’s Ken, Lovelyz’s Sujeong, And More

The Might 23 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had NU’EST’s “I’m in Hassle” up in opposition to IU’s “eight,” that includes and produced by BTS’s Suga, and Oh My Woman’s “Nonstop.” Oh My Woman got here in third place with 5,048 factors, and IU got here in second place with 8,055 factors.

NU’EST took dwelling the win with 9,166 factors, making this their fourth win for “I’m in Hassle.”

Congratulations to NU’EST! Take a look at their efficiency of “Again To Me” and “I’m in Hassle” under:

The day additionally featured performances by NCT 127, Yubin, VIXX’s Ken, Lovelyz’s Sujeong, OnlyOneOf, SECRET NUMBER, GWSN, BVNDIT, H&D, CRAVITY, Natty, FANATICS, woo!ah!, and Doori.

Take a look at the performances under!

Doori – “Magnificence Advisory”

Natty – “Nineteen”

FANATICS – “V.A.V.I Woman”

woo!ah! – “woo!ah!”

OnlyOneOf – “Designer” + “Angel”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

H&D – “Soul”

BVNDIT – “Jungle”

CRAVITY – “Break all of the Guidelines”

Sujeong – “zz” + “Tiger Eyes”

Yubin – “yaya (ME TIME)”

NCT 127 – “The Last Spherical” + “Punch”

Ken – “Only for a second”