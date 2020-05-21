Watch: NU’EST Wins With “I’m In Hassle” On “Present Champion”

NU’EST grabbed their first win for “I’m in Hassle”!

The Might 20 episode of “Present Champion” was a particular with out new performances, however the present nonetheless introduced the primary place winner.

The nominees for first have been DAY6’s “Zombie,” NU’EST’s “I’m in Hassle,” BOL4’s “Leo” (that includes EXO’s Baekhyun), ASTRO’s “Knock,” and IU’s “eight” (Prod. & Feat. BTS’ Suga).

NU’EST took the win, and so they thanked everybody in a video message!



Congratulations to NU’EST!