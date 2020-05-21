General News

Watch: NU’EST Wins With “I’m In Hassle” On “Present Champion”

May 21, 2020
1 Min Read

NU’EST grabbed their first win for “I’m in Hassle”!

The Might 20 episode of “Present Champion” was a particular with out new performances, however the present nonetheless introduced the primary place winner.

The nominees for first have been DAY6’s “Zombie,” NU’EST’s “I’m in Hassle,” BOL4’s “Leo” (that includes EXO’s Baekhyun), ASTRO’s “Knock,” and IU’s “eight” (Prod. & Feat. BTS’ Suga).

NU’EST took the win, and so they thanked everybody in a video message!


Congratulations to NU’EST!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment