Watch: NU’EST’s Minhyun And Jung Da Bin Enjoy Each Other’s Company While Filming Confession Scene In “Dwell On”

JTBC’s “Dwell On” has launched one other behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

“Dwell On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Search engine marketing Yeon Excessive Faculty. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the college celeb and social media influencer who enters the membership with suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the pinnacle of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

In the brand new making-of video, Minhyun and Jung Da Bin are filming the scene the place Go Eun Taek confesses to Baek Ho Rang. The 2 actors are on the college rooftop, and so they appear comparatively calm in comparison with the heart-fluttering scene they’re about to shoot subsequent.

While ready, Jung Da Bin sticks her head out between the bars of the guard rail, and shocked, Minhyun exclaims, “So your head suits in there? That’s actually wonderful!” The director feedback Minhyun’s jacket is de facto huge on her, and Minhyun provides, “It’s like a gown.” Then he factors out Jung Da Bin’s head suits between the bars and says, “I used to be actually shocked!”

The 2 try and movie the scene, however the wind retains ruining their hair. Minhyun jokingly sings concerning the wind messing up his bangs, and Jung Da Bin chuckles earlier than saying, “My hair has died.” Minhyun provides, “Her hair was seaweed.” Regardless of the distractions, they’re in a position to immerse into their characters and act professionally.

Throughout one other break, the workers member asks Jung Da Bin the way it felt when Go Eun Taek confessed to Baek Ho Rang, and she or he admits, “It was thrilling! Truthfully, it was a bit cringeworthy, and I virtually puked what I ate immediately, however I managed to carry it in.” Minhyun seems to be shocked and disenchanted by her reply, and he turns away whereas clearing his throat.

Minhyun additionally feedback concerning the candy scene, saying, “Go Eun Taek confessed his emotions to Baek Ho Rang with traces you’d solely see in internet novels. That is one thing I haven’t skilled in a very long time, so the scenario itself simply makes my coronary heart race. It’s even raining a bit, and the nightscape is de facto fairly. On prime of that, it’s 2 a.m. The climate and place simply mesh collectively completely, and I believe that creates a good ambiance.”

Then he provides he thinks it’s the primary time Go Eun Taek has opened up his coronary heart and confessed to a lady. He explains, “Up till now, he was solely targeted on the broadcasting membership and his research. However due to Baek Ho Rang becoming a member of the membership, he begins to vary. I believe he’s in a position to expertise numerous emotions due to her.”

“Dwell On” airs each Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

