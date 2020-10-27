Watch: NU’EST’s Minhyun And Jung Da Bin Go From Enemies To Lovers In “Stay On” Teaser

JTBC has unveiled a brand new teaser for “Stay On”!

“Stay On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Search engine optimisation Yeon Excessive Faculty. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the varsity superstar and social media influencer who enters the membership for suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the top of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

The teaser exhibits a glimpse of Go Eun Taek’s and Baek Ho Rang’s characters. Though they don’t get alongside, they’re similar to one another in the truth that they’re each chilly and ruthless. Go Eun Taek chides somebody for being late to the broadcasting membership, and when she begins to cry, he snaps, “Why are you crying? You don’t even should cry proper now.”

In one other scene, one lady confronts Baek Ho Rang and bluntly tells her no one likes her. Baek Ho Rang responds by grabbing her cellphone and dropping it whereas coolly telling her to again off.

Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang meet up, and so they present quarrelsome chemistry with their icy personalities. When he asks if she’s going to do one thing, she says, “No, I’m not going wherever pathetic like that,” which angers him. He tells her he’s not joking, and he or she quips she’s being severe as nicely.

Nevertheless, the teaser ends with their heart-fluttering eye-contact that hints romance of their relationship.

Watch the clip under!

“Stay On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Jung Da Bin’s drama “Ought to We Kiss First“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)