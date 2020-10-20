Watch: NU’EST’s Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, VICTON’s Byungchan, And More Take On School Life In New “Stay On” Teaser

JTBC has unveiled a brand new teaser for “Stay On”!

“Stay On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Search engine optimization Yeon Excessive School. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the varsity celeb and social media influencer who enters the membership for suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the top of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

The teaser begins with Go Eun Taek saying, “We’ll begin in three seconds,” into the microphone. He begins the three-second countdown, and he tells Baek Ho Rang, “Don’t be nervous. I do know you’ll do effectively.” Baek Ho Rang responds, “I’ll do effectively.” Proper as Go Eun Taek finishes the countdown, the members of the broadcasting membership huddle as much as stack their arms collectively and yell, “Preventing!”

The teaser then cuts to scenes of Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang working within the rain, Do Woo Jae (Noh Jong Hyun) and his girlfriend Kang Jae Yi (Yeonwoo) with their arms linked, and Ji So Hyun (Yang Hye Ji) and Kim Yoo Shin (VICTON’s Byungchan) smiling brightly at one another. Go Eun Taek narrates, “Our story can be broadcasted stay.”

Watch the complete teaser beneath!

“Stay On” is slated to premiere on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and can be obtainable on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Yeonwoo in “Alice“!

Watch Now