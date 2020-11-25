Watch: NU’EST’s Minhyun, Kim Hye Yoon, And Yang Hye Ji Show Off Playful Chemistry On Set Of “Dwell On”

JTBC’s “Dwell On” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

“Dwell On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Website positioning Yeon Excessive Faculty. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the varsity superstar and social media influencer who enters the membership with suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the top of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist. Kim Hye Yoon made a cameo within the present as a member of their membership.

The making-of video begins with Yang Hye Ji brightly introducing their filming set. She shares, “That is our broadcasting room. Our captain Eun Taek is over there, and I’m the vice-captain.”

Whereas getting ready for filming, Yang Hye Ji calls Minhyun over to really feel the cool air within the broadcasting room. The 2 start to learn the sticky notes on the bulletin board, which learn, “Da Bin you might be so cute.” Yang Hye Ji feedback, “That was written by Jung Da Bin.” Different notes learn, “Visible emperor Hwang Minhyun, you might be so cute,” “Hye Ji is actually so fairly,” “Yeonwoo, what do you eat to develop into so fairly?” and “Byungchan, our child chick, let’s not get harm.”

Kim Hye Yoon and Yang Hye Ji showcase their nice chemistry throughout their break. Kim Hye Yoon reveals, “We’re shut.” She provides, “I arrived on set 5 minutes earlier than sunbae [senior actress]. I’m simply kidding.” Yang Hye Ji laughs and says, “It’s a joke. Smile. I stated to smile.”

Yang Hye Ji begins to movie Kim Hye Yoon who explains, “At present, I got here to the broadcasting membership, confessed, and bought rejected. I used to be kicked out. I’ve misplaced my membership, so I’m searching for different golf equipment.” Yang Hye Ji means that she joins the dance membership, and Kim Hye Yoon shyly begins to bounce.

Again on set, Minhyun and Yang Hye Ji assist out a workers member and get excited once they understand their form act was caught on digital camera.

Lastly, Kim Hye Yoon shares, “I filmed the drama ‘Extraordinary You‘ with director Kim Sang Woo, so I got here right here via that connection. It’s an honor to take part in such a enjoyable undertaking, and it was a superb expertise since I had a lot enjoyable filming.” The actress additionally asks viewers to tune into “Dwell On.”

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

“Dwell On” airs each Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

