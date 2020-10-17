Watch: NU’EST’s Minhyun, VICTON’s Byungchan, And Noh Jong Hyun Transform Into Students For Upcoming JTBC Drama

JTBC’s new mini-series “Dwell On” has launched new teasers of NU’EST’s Minhyun, VICTON’s Byunchan, and Noh Jong Hyun!

“Dwell On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Search engine optimisation Yeon Excessive Faculty. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the college movie star and social media influencer who enters the membership for suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the head of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

Noh Jong Hyun takes the function of Do Woo Jae, an organized gentleman who’s shut pals with Go Eun Taek, and Byungchan stars as Kim Yoo Shin, a Beagle-like, ingenuous man.

The three characters are standing in a room that’s stuffed with shiny sunshine. As soon as the blurry display screen clears up, they smile sweetly on the digicam, as in the event that they’re making eye-contact with the viewers.

Take a look at their particular person teasers beneath!

The drama additionally shared a clip recorded by Yeonwoo, who performs Kang Jae Yi, and she or he introduces the actors who’re all in character. Kim Yoo Shin exhibits off his candy charms, whereas Do Woo Jae is mild and calm as he accepts Kang Jae Yi’s supply to go to the shop collectively. Then there’s the icy chilly Go Eun Taek who claims Kang Jae Yi will not be allowed within the broadcast room and forces her to cease filming.

Watch the video beneath!

“Dwell On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will likely be out there on Viki.

Within the meantime, watch Noh Jong Hyun’s drama “Kkondae Intern” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)