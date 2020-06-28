Watch: NU’EST’s Ren And Minhyun Make An Impression With Costumes In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

NU’EST’s Minhyun and Ren would be the subsequent friends on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday!”

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode, the solid members come wearing numerous and colourful fits. Minhyun comes dressed as a physician, however Ren makes an impression on everybody along with his dedication to his Edward Scissorhands costume.

Ren is so dedicated to his character that he says in his introduction, “Like my character, I present no emotion.” When Park Na Rae factors out that it may be onerous to write down down lyrics along with his costume gloves, he replies, “I’ll do the most effective I can.”

Minhyun, for whom that is his second time on the present, says, “What I’ve ready is my ardour. I need to get within the corridor of fame.” At first, the NU’EST members each wrestle with the missions, however quickly Minhyun is competing with ace member Hyeri for the coveted “solo shot.” Ren and Minhyun additionally take the solid aback with their hilarious impressions.

This episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on July four at 7:40 p.m. KST. Try the preview under!