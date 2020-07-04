Watch: “Oh My Child” Actors Say Bittersweet Farewell As They Wrap Up Filming In Final Making-Of Video

tvN’s “Oh My Child” has launched its remaining making-of video!

The clip begins with Jang Nara and Go Joon filming the scene the place they each have an emotional breakdown. Each actors professionally immerse into their roles and severely monitor their very own appearing. Nonetheless, as soon as the minimize signal is given, they wipe their tears away and smile brightly on the employees members.

Park Byung Eun additionally movies with Jang Nara, and as soon as the scene is over, the crew members applaud for him and present him with a bouquet of flowers. He takes an image with the director and shakes fingers with the remainder of the crew.

Jang Nara movies a remaining scene with Jung Gun Joo too. Regardless of having to do a number of takes, they’re in a cheerful temper as they movie outdoors underneath the nice and cozy solar. Whereas monitoring their appearing, she compliments her co-star, saying, “You look actually refreshing immediately.”

Throughout break time, Jung Gun Joo jokes, “I actually wish to be with Jang Ha Ri (Jang Na Ra’s character), however there’s nothing I can do about it. I’ve a really sturdy opponent. It’s Han Yi Sang (Go Joon’s character).” Then he playfully glares on the digital camera and says, “Simply wait ten years.”

Watch the actors’ unbelievable chemistry within the making-of video under!

“Oh My Child” got here to an finish on July 2.

Watch the final episode should you haven’t already!

