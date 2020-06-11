Watch: “Oh My Child” Cast Describe Their Characters, Compliment Each Different, And More

The solid of “Oh My Child” sat down for an unique interview with Rakuten Viki to speak about their characters, praise one another, and extra!

The tvN drama is a couple of girl named Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara), who desires a child greater than the rest however has not been capable of get married. Simply as she decides to surrender on marriage in favor of getting a baby first, three males come unexpectedly into her life.

Within the interview, the solid members had been requested to summarize their characters in a single phrase. Park Byung Eun mentioned, “A wild horse?,” prompting Jang Nara to answer, “That’s a lie.” Park Byung Eun amended, “A sick one?” Jang Nara mentioned, “Bulldozer,” and Park Byung Eun received revenge by saying, “That’s a lie.” Go Joon mentioned that he would describe his character as “honest.”

Requested to go with one another, Go Joon admired Jang Nara’s professionalism. “The charisma in her petite body is greater than most male actors,” he mentioned. “Regardless that I’m a lot larger than her, I really feel like I can lean on her aura.”

Jang Nara complimented Park Byung Eun’s humorousness, describing how he makes everybody on set giggle when he’s round. Park Byung Eun complimented Jung Gun Joo on his appearing expertise and his emotional expression regardless of being the youngest and most junior solid member of the 4.

Lastly, the solid summarized why it is best to watch “Oh My Child” in 5 phrases. Park Byung Eun mentioned, “Who would be the one?”, Jang Nara mentioned, “Everyone seems to be all the identical,” Go Joon mentioned, “Let’s do all of it collectively.” In a shoutout to Viki viewers, Go Joon added in a mixture of English and Korean, “Our drama may be very humorous. It’s so sizzling and thrilling. Come on child, ‘Oh My Child!’”

Take a look at the interview with English subtitles beneath!

