Oh My Girl has grabbed their third trophy for “NONSTOP”!

On Might 7, the nominees for first place on “M Countdown” have been Oh My Girl’s “NONSTOP” and NCT Dream’s “Ridin’.” Oh My Girl got here in first!

This week’s episode of “M Countdown” was a “Household Month” particular with out new performances. Nonetheless, Oh My Girl celebrated the win in a video message:

Congratulations to Oh My Girl!

