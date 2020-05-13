Watch: Oh My Girl Scores 6th Win For “NONSTOP” On “The Present”; Performances By ASTRO, CRAVITY, And More

Oh My Girl has gained one other trophy for “NONSTOP”!

On Might 12, the nominees for first place on SBS MTV’s “The Present” have been GWSN’s “BAZOOKA!”, ASTRO’s “Knock,” and Oh My Girl’s NONSTOP.” Oh My Girl took the win with a complete rating of 6,806 to ASTRO’s 5,270 and GWSN’s 2,635.

Performers on this week’s episode embody CRAVITY, FANATICS, H&D, NOIR, GWSN, Natty, Ryu Jikwang, B.A.P’s Jongup, Park Gangseong X Rue, Busters, ASTRO, and Lee Jin Jae.

NOIR – “Lucifer”

Lee Jin Jae – “I’m Sorry for Every little thing”

FANATICS – “V.A.V.I Girl”

Ryu Ji Kwang – “Line 5 Lady”

Busters – “Paeonia”

Park Gangseong X Rue – “Father to Son”

Natty – “NINETEEN”

H&D’s Hangyul – Intro

H&D – “SOUL”

CRAVITY – “Keep”

CRAVITY – “Break All of the Guidelines”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

Jongup – “Headache”

ASTRO – “When You Name My Title”

ASTRO- “Knock”

Congratulations to Oh My Girl!