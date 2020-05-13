General News

Watch: Oh My Girl Scores 6th Win For “NONSTOP” On “The Present”; Performances By ASTRO, CRAVITY, And More

May 13, 2020
1 Min Read

Oh My Girl has gained one other trophy for “NONSTOP”!

On Might 12, the nominees for first place on SBS MTV’s “The Present” have been GWSN’s “BAZOOKA!”, ASTRO’s “Knock,” and Oh My Girl’s NONSTOP.” Oh My Girl took the win with a complete rating of 6,806 to ASTRO’s 5,270 and GWSN’s 2,635.

Take a look at their efficiency and win beneath!

Performers on this week’s episode embody CRAVITY, FANATICS, H&D, NOIR, GWSN, Natty, Ryu Jikwang, B.A.P’s Jongup, Park Gangseong X Rue, Busters, ASTRO, and Lee Jin Jae.

Watch their performances right here!

NOIR – “Lucifer”

Lee Jin Jae – “I’m Sorry for Every little thing”

FANATICS – “V.A.V.I Girl”

Ryu Ji Kwang – “Line 5 Lady”

Busters – “Paeonia”

Park Gangseong X Rue – “Father to Son”

Natty – “NINETEEN”

H&D’s Hangyul – Intro

H&D – “SOUL”

CRAVITY – “Keep”

CRAVITY – “Break All of the Guidelines”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

Jongup – “Headache”

ASTRO – “When You Name My Title”

ASTRO- “Knock”

Congratulations to Oh My Girl!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment