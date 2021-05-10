Watch: Oh My Girl Spreads Happy Vibes In “Dun Dun Dance” Comeback MV

Oh My Girl has released their eighth mini album “Dear OHMYGIRL” and a music video for the title track “Dun Dun Dance”!

“Dear OHMYGIRL” is the girl group’s first album in approximately one year and one month since “NONSTOP” last year.

The new title track “Dun Dun Dance” is a nu-disco track co-composed and co-written by Ryan Jhun, Scott Stoddart, and Anna Timgren. Seo Ji Eum also participated in writing the lyrics. Listeners can enjoy the dynamic changes in the melody and rap while the beat alternates between funk and trap. Oh My Girl is portrayed as aliens in the song and the music video, which is certain to put a smile on your face. Watch it below!