Watch: Oh My Girl Takes 2nd Win For “NONSTOP” On “Present Champion”; Performances By APRIL, ASTRO, And More

Oh My Girl has gained for the second time with “NONSTOP”!

On the Might 6 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place had been Apink’s “Dumhdurum,” NCT Dream’s “Ridin’,” APRIL’s “LALALILALA,” Oh My Girl’s “NONSTOP,” and Chungha’s “Keep Tonight.” Oh My Girl took the win!

Watch their performances and win under!

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included ASTRO, APRIL, Kim Ho Joong, GWSN, Kanto, TOO, NOIR, FANATICS, 2Z, Surple, Lee Jin Jae, and Yoon Tae Kyoung.

Lee Jin Jae – “I’m Sorry for Every little thing”

Kim Ho Joong – “I Love You More than Me”

Surple – “Cry”

TOO – “Take It Gradual”

FANATICS – “V.A.V.I Girl”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

Kanto – “Favourite”

2Z – “Physician”

NOIR – “Lucifer”

Yoon Tae Kyoung – “Kissing You”

ASTRO – “When You Name My Identify”

APRIL – “Doll”

APRIL – “LALALILALA”

Congratulations to Oh My Girl!