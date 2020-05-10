Watch: Oh My Girl Takes 4th Win For “Nonstop” On “Music Core”; Performances By NCT Dream, ASTRO, HA:TFELT, And More

The Could 9 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had Apink’s “Dumhdurum” up in opposition to NCT Dream’s “Ridin’” and Oh My Girl’s “Nonstop.” Apink got here in third place with 5,746 factors and NCT Dream was in second place with 7,861 factors.

Oh My Girl took dwelling the win with 9,433 factors, making this their fourth win for “Nonstop” and their first-ever win on “Music Core.”

Congratulations to Oh My Girl! Try their efficiency of “Nonstop” under:

The day additionally featured performances by ASTRO, Yang Joon Il, HA:TFELT, NCT Dream, APRIL, Natty, Park Gang Seong and Rue, Kim Ho Jung, Kanto, GWSN, H&D, CRAVITY, MCND, TOO, and Surple.

Try the performances under!

Surple – “Cry”

MCND – “Spring”

Natty – “Nineteen”

Kim Ho Jung – “I really like you greater than me”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

TOO – “Take It Sluggish”

H&D – “Soul”

Kanto – “Favourite”

CRAVITY – “Break all of the Guidelines”

APRIL – “LALALILALA”

HA:TFELT – “Satellite tv for pc” + “Solitude”

Park Gang Seong and Rue – “Father to Son”

Yang Joon Il – “Fantasy”

NCT Dream – “Ridin’”

ASTRO – “When You Name My Title” + “Knock”