Watch: Oh My Girl Wins With “NONSTOP” On “The Present”; Performances By APRIL, GWSN, H&D, And More

Oh My Girl has received their first trophy for “NONSTOP”!
On the Could 5 episode of “The Present,” the nominees for first place had been GWSN’s “BAZOOKA!”, APRIL’s “LALALILALA,” and Oh My Girl’s “NONSTOP.” Oh My Girl received with a complete rating of 8,084 to APRIL’s 3,720 and GWSN’s 2,278.
Watch their performances and win under!
Performances on this week’s episode had been additionally by 2Z, A.C.E, D.COY, FANATICS, H&D, NOIR, TOO, GWSN, Kim Ho Joong, APRIL, and Kanto.
Test them out under!
D.COY – “Come to Gentle”
2Z – “Physician”
NOIR – “Lucifer”
TOO – “Take It Gradual”
FANATICS – “V.A.V.I Girl”
A.C.E – “Gradual Dive”
Kim Ho Joong – “I Love You More than Me”
Kanto – “Favourite”
H&D – “Unfamiliar”
H&D – “SOUL”
GWSN – “Wonderboy, the Aerialist”
GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”
APRIL – “LALALILALA”
Congratulations to Oh My Girl!
