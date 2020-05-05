Watch: Oh My Girl Wins With “NONSTOP” On “The Present”; Performances By APRIL, GWSN, H&D, And More

Oh My Girl has received their first trophy for “NONSTOP”!

On the Could 5 episode of “The Present,” the nominees for first place had been GWSN’s “BAZOOKA!”, APRIL’s “LALALILALA,” and Oh My Girl’s “NONSTOP.” Oh My Girl received with a complete rating of 8,084 to APRIL’s 3,720 and GWSN’s 2,278.

Performances on this week’s episode had been additionally by 2Z, A.C.E, D.COY, FANATICS, H&D, NOIR, TOO, GWSN, Kim Ho Joong, APRIL, and Kanto.

D.COY – “Come to Gentle”

2Z – “Physician”

NOIR – “Lucifer”

TOO – “Take It Gradual”

FANATICS – “V.A.V.I Girl”

A.C.E – “Gradual Dive”

Kim Ho Joong – “I Love You More than Me”

Kanto – “Favourite”

H&D – “Unfamiliar”

H&D – “SOUL”

GWSN – “Wonderboy, the Aerialist”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

APRIL – “LALALILALA”

Congratulations to Oh My Girl!