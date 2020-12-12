Watch: Oh My Girl’s Hyojung Reveals How Much She Makes In Royalties From Her Famous Aegyo Songs

In case you’ve ever watched an idol group on a spread present, likelihood is you’ve heard a minimum of considered one of Oh My Girl’s Hyojung’s well-known aegyo songs!

On the December 11 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook,” by which Hyojung appeared as a visitor, host Yoo Hee Yeol remarked, “I used to be shocked to listen to that Hyojung was the one who had written this well-known track: the ‘Be Mine Tune’.”

Hyojung replied, “That’s proper. Have you learnt it, by any likelihood?” Confirming that he did, Yoo Hee Yeol requested in amazement, “Did you compose it on sheet music at dwelling?” Hyojung laughed, “No, I didn’t use sheet music. I got here up with the chords on the piano first, after which I added the melody on high. But it surely ended up changing into an aegyo track of types.”

Yoo Hee Yeol commented, “This track is actually an enormous hit, even amongst hit songs. Do you could have a copyright for this track?” When Hyojung shared that she did, he requested whether or not she made any cash from royalties.

Hyojung then shocked Yoo Hee Yeol even additional by sharing that she had round 4 such songs copyrighted. “There’s the ‘Ottoke [What Should I Do] Tune,’ the ‘Yam Yam Tune,’ and the ‘Be Mine Tune.’ I additionally composed the theme track for [the radio show] ‘Starry Evening.’”

“I do earn royalties,” she stated, “however they add as much as about 10,000 gained [approximately $9] a month. In month, I earn about 10,000 gained, and in a month after I makes much less, I earn about 6,000 to 7,000 gained [approximately $5 to $6].”

Yoo Hee Yeol remarked with fun, “However nonetheless, what’s actually vital is that you simply wrote the songs. It means quite a bit that you’ve got songs copyrighted beneath your identify.” After asking Hyojung to sing a quick snippet of her “Ottoke Tune,” he instantly acknowledged the track and exclaimed, “Hyojung, you wrote that too?” He concluded in awe, “That’s wonderful.”

Try a fan-made compilation of Hyojung’s self-composed aegyo songs under!

Watch the complete episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now