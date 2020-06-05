General News

Watch: Oh My Girl’s Hyojung + UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok Sing Duet Version Of Jo Jung Suk’s Hit Song “Aloha”

June 5, 2020
1 Min Read

Oh My Girl’s Hyojung and UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok teamed up for an lovely cowl of Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha”!

Jo Jung Suk, who not too long ago starred in tvN’s “Hospital Playlist,” sang a remake of Cool’s 2001 tune “Aloha” for the drama’s OST—and it went on to grow to be a smash hit. Jo Jung Suk’s model of the tune topped Korean music charts for weeks, and the remake continues to be going robust on the charts amidst stiff competitors from new releases by common singers.

On June 4, KBS launched a video of Hyojung and Kim Woo Seok singing a candy duet model of the heartwarming observe. As Cool was a co-ed group, Hyojung and Kim Woo Seok’s rendition of “Aloha” brings again among the playful, romantic vibes of the unique tune.

Try Hyojung and Kim Woo Seok’s cowl of “Aloha” beneath!

