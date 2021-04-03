Watch: Oh My Girl’s Jiho And Hyojung Fangirl Over Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

Oh My Girl’s Jiho and Hyojung would be the subsequent visitors on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode, Jiho and Hyojung appeared to carry out their hit music “Dolphin.” Hyojung confirmed off her trademark optimism, chiming in with, “I feel that’s proper!” so typically that Park Na Rae wonders, “How are all of them proper?” Hyojung additionally exhibits how nice she is at reactions to the purpose that SHINee’s Key says, “I believed she was on a curler coaster.”

Jiho, in the meantime, shares that she is a large fan of Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon. “It’s an honor simply to take a seat subsequent to her,” Jiho says. At any time when Taeyeon says or does something, Jiho claps and cheers, however the missions show that Taeyeon tends to make extra errors when a fan of hers comes on the present.

This episode of “Wonderful Saturday” premieres on April 10 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Try the preview under!

Oh My Lady is gearing up for a comeback in early Could.