Watch: Oh My Girl’s YooA And Mimi, Hyolyn, And VIXX’s Ravi Face Off Against “Good Lady” Contestants

Within the newest episode of Mnet’s “Good Lady,” the forged confronted off towards idols!

Mnet’s “Good Lady” is a hip hop actuality program that showcases feminine hip-hop and R&B artists by having them staff as much as full quests. Its forged members embrace Women’ Technology’s Hyoyeon, Cheetah, Ailee, Jamie (previously Park Jimin), Lee Younger Ji, Sleeq, CLC’s Yeeun, Yunhway, KARD’s Jiwoo, and QUEEN WA$ABII.

On the June 11 broadcast of “Good Lady,” the forged accomplished their second quest with producer Ryan Jhun. Their competing idol lineup included VIXX’s Ravi, Oh My Girl’s YooA and Mimi, AB6IX, and Hyolyn.

The matchups have been Oh My Lady towards Sleeq and Ailee, Hyolyn towards Yunhway, and Ravi towards QUEEN WA$ABII. AB6IX’s opponents have been the remaining forged members, excluding Lee Younger Ji.

The primary battle was between Oh My Girl’s YooA and Mimi’s highly effective efficiency and Sleeq and Ailee’s emotional music, with the latter staff popping out on high because the winner. Watch their performances under!

Oh My Girl’s YooA and Mimi – “Checkmate”

Sleeq and Ailee – “Don’t Cry For Me”

The following face-off had Yunhway up towards Hyolyn. Whereas Yunhway carried out an thrilling summer-themed music, Hyolyn took the win along with her extraordinary vocals.

Yunhway – “ONE MORE NIGHT”

Hyolyn – “9LIVES”

The final battle of the episode was between Ravi and QUEEN WA$ABII with their easygoing but addictive performances.

VIXX’s Ravi – “GRAY ZONE” (feat. Chillin Homie)

QUEEN WA$ABII – “ShintobOOty” (feat. TAKUWA)

Watch the remaining performances and the announcement of the ultimate winner subsequent week on June 18 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

